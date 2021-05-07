ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of MT traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,589,700. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

