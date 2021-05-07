ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $32.88. The company had a trading volume of 132,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,589,700. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $644,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

