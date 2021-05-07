Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.16. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ASC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.