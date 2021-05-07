Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%.

Shares of ASC opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $150.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASC shares. HC Wainwright raised Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.35.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

