Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arena is focused on developing its lead pipeline candidate — etrasimod. The company is progressing well with the candidate. Meanwhile, the fund from out-licensing of ralinepag to United Therapeutics is being used to support clinical development of this candidate. Meanwhile, its restructuring initiatives are prudent in our view. Moreover, expansion of pipeline looks encouraging. However, Arena’s pipeline candidates are a few years away from commercialization and any setback will have a negative impact on its prospects. With the withdrawal of Belviq, Arena has lost a stream of revenues making the company more dependent on successful development of its pipeline candidates. Estimates movement have been stable ahead of Q1 results. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on ARNA. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.75.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.83. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.16. The company has a quick ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.21. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.00) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $214,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $59,444,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $47,711,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $32,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.