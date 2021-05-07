Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,819 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $11,045,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 489,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 289,249 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 534,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 271,482 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Ares Capital by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 784,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 229,228 shares during the period. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARCC shares. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

