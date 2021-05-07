Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Wedbush

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wedbush from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $19.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 139,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 37,881 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $943,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,699,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,700,000 after purchasing an additional 95,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.