Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Argo Group International has increased its dividend by 14.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ARGO stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $57.26. 71,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,075. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Argo Group International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

