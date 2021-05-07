Argon (ARGON) Price Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One Argon coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Argon has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a market cap of $9.16 million and $727,545.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,509,542 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

