Arion Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 7th. Arion has a market capitalization of $72,730.57 and approximately $37.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Arion has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00068989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.03 or 0.00261626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.71 or 0.01116375 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00031422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $444.06 or 0.00764189 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,989.38 or 0.99794409 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,911,799 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

