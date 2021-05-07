Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $359.00 to $362.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Arista Networks traded as high as $327.52 and last traded at $327.26, with a volume of 689831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $316.74.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.85.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.17, for a total value of $441,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,398,546.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total value of $3,175,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,158.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,642 shares of company stock valued at $24,895,869 over the last ninety days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $1,897,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $2,075,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $308.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

