Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 346 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 117.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Yandex were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in Yandex by 0.6% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 31,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Yandex by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Yandex by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $64.93 on Friday. Yandex has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $74.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YNDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

