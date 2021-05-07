Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires New Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $5,009,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 133.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 584.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,017,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,960,000 after buying an additional 868,955 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIG opened at $66.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

