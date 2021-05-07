Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 239.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth $7,295,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 28,458.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 216,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,322,000 after acquiring an additional 216,000 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 30.2% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 23,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth $345,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.56.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $134.43 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.99 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.90 and its 200 day moving average is $118.69.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

