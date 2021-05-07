Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1,058.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.46. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $44.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.46 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CG. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 33,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $1,215,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,107,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,528,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,226,363 shares of company stock worth $115,703,069.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

