Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 202.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Entergy were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 5,432.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,180 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,992 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $85,991,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,057,000 after acquiring an additional 346,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 1,223.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 296,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,636,000 after acquiring an additional 274,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,838. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock opened at $107.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $113.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

