Arnhold LLC Buys 259,435 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 106.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,435 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.2% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pfizer by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,707,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,838 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,530,332. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $218.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

