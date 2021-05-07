Arnhold LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Arnhold LLC reduced its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.74. 11,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,621. The company has a market cap of $950.08 million, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $6.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $614,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,009,597 shares in the company, valued at $98,298,925.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,749,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,018,145.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,267,088 shares of company stock worth $14,697,298. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

