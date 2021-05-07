Arnhold LLC Purchases 2,802 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Arnhold LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.6% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,793. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $454.50. The company had a trading volume of 20,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,900. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.46. The stock has a market cap of $185.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.75 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

