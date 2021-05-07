Arnhold LLC Takes $193,000 Position in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX)

Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000.

BOWX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,705. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.87. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $13.93.

About BowX Acquisition

Bowx Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

