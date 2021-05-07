ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.82 billion-$4.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.89 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen raised ASML from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $707.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $605.80.

ASML stock traded up $14.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $658.56. 27,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,356. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $626.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.45. ASML has a 52-week low of $283.31 and a 52-week high of $675.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.47 billion, a PE ratio of 73.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

