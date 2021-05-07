ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.82 billion-$4.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.89 billion.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $14.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $658.57. 575,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML has a one year low of $283.31 and a one year high of $675.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $626.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.45.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ASML will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Grupo Santander downgraded ASML from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $605.80.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.