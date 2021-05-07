Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 60.14%.

ASMB stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.06. 608,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,955. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $162.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.61.

ASMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist dropped their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

