Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 112,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 687,500 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 414,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 315,378 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after buying an additional 288,250 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 301,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 152,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AUPH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $12.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.