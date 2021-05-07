Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 436.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $87.33 on Friday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $28.125 per share. This represents a $112.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 128.82%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

