Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,198 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 59,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 17.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 66.7% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 719,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,187,000 after purchasing an additional 287,891 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $142.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.74. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

