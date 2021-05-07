Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 32,671 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 64.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 32,671 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.79. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

