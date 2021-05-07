Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGO traded down $2.49 on Friday, reaching $48.60. 895,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,298. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.15. Assured Guaranty has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $5,220,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 166,413 shares of company stock worth $7,365,849 over the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

