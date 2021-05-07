Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $81.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Astec has been witnessing improvement in order levels and backlog lately, which will aid its performance in the ongoing quarter. The company anticipates to benefit from strong residential construction demand and improvements in non-residential construction. Increased U.S. infrastructure spending will drive its performance. However higher steel prices due to improving demand and continued supply constraints will dent its margins. With low debt levels, Astec seems well poised to tide over the uncertainty triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is making steady progress toward its strategy — Simplify, Focus and Grow — which will continue to drive earnings. Focus on acquisitions, growing its international business and launch of products will aid the company. Savings from its cost-reduction actions will also contribute to earnings.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Astec Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of ASTE opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.49 and a 200-day moving average of $65.12. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 116.61 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

In other news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

