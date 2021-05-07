Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ASTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.43. 529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,426. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.61 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.12.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Astec Industries news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

