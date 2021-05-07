AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £102 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £102 ($133.26) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 8,886.25 ($116.10).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 7,680 ($100.34) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £100.82 billion and a PE ratio of 34.99. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12 month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,354.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,563.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a GBX 137.40 ($1.80) dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $69.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

