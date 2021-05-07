Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Releases Earnings Results

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%.

Shares of ATROB traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $512.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.30. Astronics has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76.

Get Astronics alerts:

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.