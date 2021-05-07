At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.00

Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $35.90, with a volume of 58282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $48,598.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 13,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $396,024.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,023. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in At Home Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in At Home Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

