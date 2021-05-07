Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.08) and the highest is ($0.79). Atara Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($1.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($3.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06.

Several brokerages have commented on ATRA. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

ATRA traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.59. 780,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,940. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.65. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $28.20.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,886 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $79,235.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,590.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $35,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,046 shares of company stock valued at $301,138. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,005 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,642,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 620.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after buying an additional 1,088,414 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,207,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,858,000 after buying an additional 629,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,454,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,700,000 after buying an additional 562,439 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

