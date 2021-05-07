Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.82). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.91) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.89) EPS.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ATRA. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $12.89 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,590,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 25,078 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $35,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 3,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $79,235.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,590.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,046 shares of company stock valued at $301,138. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

