ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ATCO from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on ATCO from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ATCO in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

ACLLF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,676. ATCO has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.59.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

