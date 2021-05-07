Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.80

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 7879954 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

ATH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$0.50 to C$0.85 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$0.25 to C$0.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$392.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$162.82 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

