Atheios (ATH) Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 22.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last week, Atheios has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Atheios has a market cap of $69,475.76 and $37.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,859.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,527.43 or 0.06096510 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,351.47 or 0.02335775 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $346.17 or 0.00598285 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.00 or 0.00198754 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $473.33 or 0.00818058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.72 or 0.00664924 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $331.71 or 0.00573294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004982 BTC.

About Atheios

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 43,532,273 coins and its circulating supply is 40,034,707 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

