Athene (NYSE:ATH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.65 EPS

Athene (NYSE:ATH) released its earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ATH traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.05. 1,161,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,607. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.73. Athene has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $63.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

