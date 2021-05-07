Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

NASDAQ ATHA traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,483. Athira Pharma has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $1.11. As a group, research analysts predict that Athira Pharma will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Athira Pharma by 1,077.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 871,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,837,000 after buying an additional 797,152 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,977,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,869,000. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 470,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 77,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

