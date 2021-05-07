Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 30,634 Shares

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 30,634 shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $303,582.94. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ASAQ stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Company Profile

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

