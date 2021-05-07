Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Lifted to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ATLKY. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Copco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $62.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.79. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 0.97. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 14.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.