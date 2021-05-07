Atlas Protocol Price Reaches $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 7th. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $8.37 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00071126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.87 or 0.00261124 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.94 or 0.01159734 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00031305 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $440.80 or 0.00752953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,285.91 or 0.99561529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

