ATN International, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for ATN International in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the technology company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. BWS Financial also issued estimates for ATN International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ATNI. TheStreet lowered ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

ATNI stock opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.38. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $768.78 million, a P/E ratio of -241.45 and a beta of 0.28.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -618.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ATN International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ATN International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

