Atotech Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Atotech in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atotech’s FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.61 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atotech in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Shares of NYSE ATC opened at $21.50 on Friday. Atotech has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

