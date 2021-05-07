Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 72,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.53.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $195.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $197.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

