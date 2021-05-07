Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $198.25

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $198.25 and last traded at $193.64, with a volume of 4533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.32.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $203,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

