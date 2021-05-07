Auxano Advisors LLC Purchases 960 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,987,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The company has a market cap of $225.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.74.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

