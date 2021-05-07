Auxano Advisors LLC Sells 7,552 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Auxano Advisors LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 83,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,674,000. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 102,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 774.3% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 49,727 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 189,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.73 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,466,064 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average of $50.77.

