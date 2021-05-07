Auxano Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,352.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,912.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

AHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.22.

Shares of NYSE AHT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. 112,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,405,845. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.42. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $18.80.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

